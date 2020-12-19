Truist Financial Corp Buys 12,834 Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of HIPS opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

