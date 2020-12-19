Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.47% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 80,538 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

PIE stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

