Truist Financial Corp Takes $656,000 Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of NETGEAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NETGEAR by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in NETGEAR by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NETGEAR by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,977.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $26,858.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NTGR opened at $39.36 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

