Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKC shares. Erste Group raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TKC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 410,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,186. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 719,618 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 552,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 595.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 166,362 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

