Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of TYME stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,278. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $156.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,043,998 shares in the company, valued at $25,002,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 601,501 shares of company stock worth $616,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

