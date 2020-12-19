UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,382 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of CarGurus worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 22.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 40.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

In related news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $272,055.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,711 shares in the company, valued at $24,488,911.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 450,402 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,784 in the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARG opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.