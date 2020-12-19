UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 55.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 27.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after buying an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $46,748.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,135,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,244 shares of company stock worth $8,167,198. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

