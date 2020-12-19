UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $894.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 5,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $69,971.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 929,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,882.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $801,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,410 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,943 shares of company stock worth $3,358,913. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

