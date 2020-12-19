UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after purchasing an additional 416,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after buying an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,904,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,242,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.17. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

