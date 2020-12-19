Ultra 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $576,309.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $36.47 million and $576,309.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,112.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.15 or 0.01341895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00079613 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003729 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00292126 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,906 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

