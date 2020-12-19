UMA Market Capitalization Achieves $476.56 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $476.56 million and $16.60 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $8.59 or 0.00037229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00137915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00770601 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00172422 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00122845 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

