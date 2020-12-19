United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

X has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

X stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,271,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,183,563. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in United States Steel by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 270,525 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in United States Steel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

