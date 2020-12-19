Universal (NYSE:UVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.63. Universal has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $377.03 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 55.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Universal by 32.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Universal by 151.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

