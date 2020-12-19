Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $350,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,253,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,182 shares of company stock worth $2,065,455 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,718,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,658,000 after buying an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 635,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 38,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,692. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

