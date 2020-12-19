USDK Hits One Day Volume of $89.41 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and approximately $89.41 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDK token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00137915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00770601 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00172422 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00122845 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.