Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Purchases $548,889.67 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 270,389 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $548,889.67.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 96,691 shares of Usio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $173,076.89.

NASDAQ USIO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 560,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.52. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. The business had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Usio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

