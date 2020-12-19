Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 14,081 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 450.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DX stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DX. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

