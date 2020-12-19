Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.588 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.