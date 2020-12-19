Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

VXUS stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $60.63.

