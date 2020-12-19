Velas Market Capitalization Tops $50.94 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $50.94 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000565 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000350 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

