Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Venus Concept posted earnings of ($1.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million.

VERO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Venus Concept by 2,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

