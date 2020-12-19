Verge (XVG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.11 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Verge has a market cap of $126.70 million and $3.11 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00505144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000275 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,405,993,343 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

