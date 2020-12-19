VeriBlock (VBK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,305.00

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. VeriBlock has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $3,305.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, VeriBlock has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00141140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00742189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00176594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00369349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00075693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00118604 BTC.

VeriBlock’s total supply is 965,109,856 coins and its circulating supply is 687,120,496 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock . VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org

VeriBlock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

