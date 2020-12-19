VeriME Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00057329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00381578 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00026100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.11 or 0.02402814 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

