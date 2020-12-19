VeriumReserve Market Capitalization Achieves $630,393.38 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $630,393.38 and $976.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00470036 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,212.94 or 1.00155905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023049 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00017132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003202 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,934,123 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.