VIDT Datalink (VIDT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.52 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $35.64 million and $3.52 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00399486 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.39 or 0.02475152 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

