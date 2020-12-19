Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 13,256 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,593,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,016,000 after acquiring an additional 461,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,150,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after buying an additional 199,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 34.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,300,000 after buying an additional 501,374 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,561,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,178,000 after buying an additional 147,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,479,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after buying an additional 26,041 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $45.76.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.