Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 253.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 686,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 492,344 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 401.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 329,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 250,938 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 246,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 203,409 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

