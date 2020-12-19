Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ameresco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRC opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $81,121.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,440 shares of company stock worth $19,242,376. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

