Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 816.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,281 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 200.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 100.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEN opened at $182.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.55 and its 200 day moving average is $210.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 627.61 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total value of $149,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total value of $1,701,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,596,102 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

