Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,441 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,416 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,555,000 after purchasing an additional 184,083 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,975,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SAP by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after purchasing an additional 106,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $127.34 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average of $143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.