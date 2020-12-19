Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 329,986 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 39,496 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 857.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 614,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,675. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $410.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

