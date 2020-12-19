WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 31.0% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after buying an additional 1,022,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.41.

SQ stock opened at $235.45 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $237.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.76 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total value of $21,687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,179,166 shares of company stock worth $232,975,221 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.