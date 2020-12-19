WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,582 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 193.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 974,466 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 164.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 557,837 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514,907 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 138.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after acquiring an additional 407,367 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.