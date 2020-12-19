Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.45

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.45 and traded as high as $4.84. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 308,594 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

