Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.93.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $266.25 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

