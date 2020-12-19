Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Overweight

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.35.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR opened at $61.95 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.