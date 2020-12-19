Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $65.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WELL. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.38.

WELL stock opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $45,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

