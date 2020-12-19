WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $90,994.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $58.34 million and $90,994.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006831 BTC.
- Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.
- HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC.
About WhiteCoin
According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “
Buying and Selling WhiteCoin
WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.