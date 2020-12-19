WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.
Shares of WPP stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $70.80.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
