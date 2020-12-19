WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WPP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in WPP by 4.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in WPP in the second quarter worth about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 2.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

