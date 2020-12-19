WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.23.

WW opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. WW International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $345,004.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,089,621 shares of company stock valued at $32,594,722 over the last 90 days. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 280.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth about $494,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

