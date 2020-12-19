XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Trading 9.9% Higher

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s share price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $45.56. 232,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 49,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOMA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get XOMA alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $502.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 17,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $311,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Perry acquired 200,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 290,785 shares of company stock worth $6,663,721 and sold 91,000 shares worth $3,213,847. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.