Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.20. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 79,277 shares trading hands.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Xtant Medical by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xtant Medical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,248,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 41,666 shares during the last quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

