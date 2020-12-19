Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Director Markos I. Tambakeras Sells 5,000 Shares

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

XYL opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $100.64.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

