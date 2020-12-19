Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on YELP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yelp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. 1,541,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,794. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -164.81 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 67.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 181.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.