Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.60 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $9.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.62. 5,467,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,839. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $45.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,380,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,018.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 197,403 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

