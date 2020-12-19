Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $176.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOMB. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

HOMB traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 2,719,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,108. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $29,536.00. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

