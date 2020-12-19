Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.60 Million

Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce sales of $94.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.40 million and the highest is $95.10 million. Qualys posted sales of $84.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $362.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.60 million to $363.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $409.00 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $414.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.85.

Shares of QLYS opened at $124.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average of $101.86. Qualys has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $125.22.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,382 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $250,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $111,714.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,402 shares of company stock worth $19,305,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

