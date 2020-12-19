Zacks: Analysts Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.77). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 43.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Shares of STRO stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.58. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $40,704.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $301,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,125 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,368,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 410,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,809,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

