Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

AZN stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.81.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

